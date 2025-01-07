FIR Filed in Assam’s Umrangso Coal Mine Accident

In the latest development regarding the coal mine accident in Assam’s Umrangso, the Assam Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025, citing Sections 3(5)/105 BNS, r/w Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, to investigate the incident.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on his ‘X’ handle, confirmed that the mine was illegal and announced the arrest of one Punish Nunisa in connection with the case.

It is noteworthy to mention that three workers have been confirmed dead in the coal mine accident in Assam’s Umrangso. Their bodies were discovered floating in the flooded mine, but recovery operations are still underway. The identities of the deceased remain unknown. Rescue operations are still underway, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working tirelessly to free other workers trapped inside the mine. In addition, the Indian Army has deployed a specialized task force to assist with the efforts, following a request made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, an official statement from the Indian Army confirmed that a team of divers, sappers, and other specialists equipped with the necessary tools have been mobilized to tackle the complex rescue operation. Senior Army officials have arrived at the site and are coordinating with the civil administration to ensure the swift and efficient rescue of the trapped miners.

The incident occurred at the Assam Coal Quarry in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, near the Meghalaya border. Reports indicate that the mine, around 300 feet deep, was flooded unexpectedly, with water levels rising to a dangerous 100 feet. This has hampered rescue efforts significantly.

Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police, Mayank Kumar Jha, confirmed the situation, noting that approximately 15 workers were in the mine at the time of the incident, based on initial reports from eyewitnesses and employees at the quarry.

Sources informed that the NDRF stationed around 30 personnel at the site, while 8 members of the SDRF team are also on-site. An APRO team was en route to provide communication with the District Emergency Operations Center (DEOC), and the staging area in charge was on their way to the site as well.

