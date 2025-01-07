Assam: Indian Army Mobilizes Task Force to Rescue Trapped Coal Miners

The Indian Army has stepped in to assist with the rescue of labourers trapped in a coal mine in the Umrangshu area of Assam's Dima Hasao district. The deployment of a specialized relief task force follows a request for assistance made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Advertisment

In an official statement, the Indian Army confirmed the mobilization of a team comprising divers, sappers, and other specialists equipped with the necessary tools for the challenging operation. Senior Army officials are also heading to the site to work in coordination with the civil administration to ensure the rescue efforts are carried out efficiently and swiftly.

The statement read, "On being requisitioned for assistance, the Indian Army has mobilized a relief task force for rescuing the miners trapped in Umrangso, a remote industrial town in Dima Hasao district, Assam. The relief task force comprises specialists like divers, sappers, and other relevant personnel with the necessary equipment. Senior officials of the Indian Army will also be reaching the site to coordinate with civil administration for speedy rescue of the trapped miners."

Earlier yesterday, CM Sarma shared updates on the incident, expressing concern for the safety of the miners and outlining the measures being taken. He revealed that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had already been dispatched to the location and that Army assistance was sought to bolster the ongoing rescue operation.

"Distressing news from Umrangshu, where labourers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown. The DC, SP, and my colleague, Shri Kaushik Rai, are rushing to the site. Praying to God for everyone's safety," CM Sarma wrote on X.

He further added, "We have requested the Army's assistance in the ongoing rescue operation. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also on their way to the incident site to aid in the efforts."

Notably, sudden and unexpected flooding of a mine at the Assam Coal Quarry in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso along the Meghalaya border trapped the miners working there. As per reports, the coal mine is around 300 feet deep with inundation levels touching the 100-feet mark. This has severely impacted rescue efforts, added reports.

Dima Hasao's Superintendent of Police, Mayank Kumar Jha, confirmed the situation. Eyewitnesses and employees from the quarry initially indicated that there were around 15 workers in the mine at the time of the incident.

Also Read: Umrangso: 9 Miners Trapped, Rescue Ops Ongoing, Opposition To Protest