Rang Ghar, Sivasagar Progress Taken Up As Akhil Gogoi Meets Assam CM In Delhi

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma upon the latter’s arrival in Delhi.

The Assam CM had arrived at Assam House in Delhi yesterday where Gogoi had been staying. The two met to discuss several issues of importance, about which the Sivasagar MLA informed via a video.

Gogoi informed that talks were held over the medium of education in the state, an issue that has been embroiled in a lot of debates and discussions recently.

He said, “We discussed on the medium of education in Assam for a while. The CM put forward his view points on the matter. I was accompanied by former MP Ramen Deka during the discussions.”

The Sivasagar MLA further said, “The honourable CM today approved several long-pending matters related to the development of Sivasagar. He approved the sanction of Rs 1 crore for the survey to declare Sivasagar as a State Heritage Site. The amount will be disbursed in a few days.”