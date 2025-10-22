Doboka Eviction Drive Sparks Allegations of Vote-Bank Politics by BJP Leader

A large-scale eviction drive is set to be carried out in Doboka, with the Hojai Forest Department issuing notices to 1,258 families in the Yamuna Moudonga reserved forest area. While the administration has set strict deadlines for vacating homes, BJP leaders have reportedly turned the situation into a tool for vote-bank politics, promising extensions in exchange for political support.

A key figure in the controversy is Habib Mohammad Choudhury, former Chairman of the Minority Development Board, who maintains close ties with the Chief Minister. Choudhury is reportedly planning to contest elections in the Binnakandi constituency, a development that had so far been uncontroversial.

While the residents have not resisted the eviction, they have requested a two-month extension to harvest their paddy fields, emphasizing that no one wishes for their crops to be destroyed.

Amid this, Habib Choudhury is accused of holding a night-time meeting in Yamunagaon, delivering speeches aimed at wooing residents and allegedly linking the extension of eviction deadlines to political support. Portions of his speech have been obtained by reporters.

The incident has drawn criticism from various political parties and civil society groups. Observers note that while granting a humane extension for crop harvesting is justified, using it as a pretext for vote-bank politics raises serious ethical concerns.

