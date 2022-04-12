CBI Brings Back Close Aide Of Nirav Modi From Cairo To India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday brought back Parab Subhash Shankar, a close aide of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi from Cairo in Egypt.
This is a major development in the Nirav Modi scam case as CBI brought Shankar back to Mumbai from Cairo today morning, reported ANI.
Shankar was extradited from Cairo after legal formalities, a CBI official confirmed. The CBI team that had gone to accompany him back to India, reached today.
The official said, “He is a close aide of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi. He used to work as Deputy General Manager in one of the companies of Nirav Modi. We will get more information into the case during his questioning.”
Notably, Interpol had issued a red corner notice against Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and his employee Subhash Shankar, at the request of CBI in 2018, in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.
The Centre informed the parliament in December last year that 33 accused in bank fraud cases registered by the CBI had fled the country in the last five years.