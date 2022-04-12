CBI Brings Back Close Aide Of Nirav Modi From Cairo To India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday brought back Parab Subhash Shankar, a close aide of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi from Cairo in Egypt.

This is a major development in the Nirav Modi scam case as CBI brought Shankar back to Mumbai from Cairo today morning, reported ANI.

Shankar was extradited from Cairo after legal formalities, a CBI official confirmed. The CBI team that had gone to accompany him back to India, reached today.