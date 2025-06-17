Dr. Diganta Biswa Sarma Appointed as Professor of Practice at IIT Guwahati

Renowned Assamese scholar, poet, and translator Dr. Diganta Biswa Sarma has been appointed as Professor of Practice at the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems, IIT Guwahati. The honorary role, effective from May 29, 2025, or the date of acceptance, is for one year and extendable up to three years.

As part of his responsibilities, Dr. Sarma will conduct lectures and academic discussions during periodic campus visits, each lasting at least a week, with a total stay of two months required over the term. He will receive an honorarium of ₹25,000 per week and access to accommodation, medical facilities, and office amenities on campus.

This appointment follows Dr. Sarma’s recent conferment of an Honorary Ph.D. by Assam University for his contribution to value-based education and Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy. A respected orator and public intellectual, he currently holds adjunct positions at Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, and IIT Guwahati.

Dr. Sarma, son of poet Kailash Nath Sarma and writer Mrinalini Devi, has a distinguished academic and literary career. A Sahitya Akademi Award-winning translator, he is acclaimed for translating key works of Sri Aurobindo and other influential thinkers. His original poetry and essays have also been widely recognized.

With over 675 lectures delivered across India, Dr. Sarma remains a key voice in Assam’s cultural and academic landscape. He serves on the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi and is a lifetime member of the Asam Sahitya Sabha.

His new role at IIT Guwahati is seen as a testament to his lifelong dedication to Indian knowledge traditions and Assamese literary heritage.

