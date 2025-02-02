Assam University Employee Suspended Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations Against Minor

A shocking incident has occurred at Assam University in Silchar, where a 14-year-old girl has accused Faruk Ahmed, an employee of the Law Department, of sexual assault.

According to the allegations, the minor had visited the university with a relative who works in the Law Department. While the relative was temporarily away, Ahmed allegedly took the girl into a room in the department and assaulted her.

After the incident came to light, the girl's family filed a complaint against Faruk Ahmed with the university police. The police have since launched an investigation into the matter. Reports indicate that Ahmed is currently on the run.

In response to these serious allegations, the Assam University authorities have suspended Faruk Ahmed from his position.

The incident has caused significant concern and unrest within the campus community.

