Manipur: ECI announces Re-poll in 12 polling stations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered re-polling in 12 polling stations under five assembly constituencies in Churachandpur, Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts of Manipur.

The re-polling will be held on March 5 when 22 constituencies of the state will go to the second and last phase of polling.

Re-polling will be held are in five assembly constituencies which include Khundrakpam, Saitu, Thanlon, Henglep and Churachandpur assembly constituencies.

The polling stations going for repoll include Sarouthel, New Keithelmanbi, Songsang, Maite, Tinsuong, Majuron Kuki, N Chingphei, Khoirentak, Molsang, Leinom, Teikot and Maukot.

Many incidents of violence were reported from these polling stations during the first phase of assembly elections held in the state on February 28.

Also Read: Centre discusses evacuation efforts to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine