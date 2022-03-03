Centre discusses evacuation efforts to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine

The Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday briefed the members of the Consultative Committee of Parliament (CCP) on the government's efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

Taking to twitter, Jaishankar said, "Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine.”

Jaishankar also said that the meeting was a national consensus on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy and thanked all members for their participation.

According to reports from ANI, the external affairs minister gave a presentation about evacuation efforts and the current situation in Ukraine to the committee members in the meeting.

