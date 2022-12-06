DU Ragging Case: Victim Anand Sharma Undergoes Another Surgery

Anand Sharma, the victim of the heinous Dibrugarh University ragging incident that shocked the entire state, underwent another surgery on Tuesday.

According to reports, Anand Sharma underwent a successful surgery today, the second major operation following the shocking incident of ragging.

The main victim of the incident, Sharma had jumped off the second floor of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Hostel at Dibrugarh University, injuring himself gravely.

Reports stated that apart from injuring his backbone, he had also fractured his right hand from the fall, for which he underwent the surgery today.

It may be noted that Anand Sharma successfully underwent an operation on December 1, according to hospital authorities.

The surgery was conducted under the expert observation of specialist Dr. Pannalal. The surgery was done to fix his backbone which was shattered as he jumped off the second floor of his hostel to save himself from ragging by seniors.

Earlier, a high-level committee has been formed after the unfortunate incident of ragging that unfolded in Dibrugarh University in Assam on November 27.