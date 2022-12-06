DU Ragging Case: Victim Anand Sharma Undergoes Another Surgery

Anand Sharma, the victim of the heinous Dibrugarh University ragging incident that shocked the entire state, underwent another surgery on Tuesday.
According to reports, Anand Sharma underwent a successful surgery today, the second major operation following the shocking incident of ragging.
The main victim of the incident, Sharma had jumped off the second floor of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Hostel at Dibrugarh University, injuring himself gravely.
Reports stated that apart from injuring his backbone, he had also fractured his right hand from the fall, for which he underwent the surgery today.
It may be noted that Anand Sharma successfully underwent an operation on December 1, according to hospital authorities.
The surgery was conducted under the expert observation of specialist Dr. Pannalal. The surgery was done to fix his backbone which was shattered as he jumped off the second floor of his hostel to save himself from ragging by seniors.
Earlier, a high-level committee has been formed after the unfortunate incident of ragging that unfolded in Dibrugarh University in Assam on November 27.
The committee formed had to submit a report within three days. According to reports, it was chaired by Kartik Chandra Dutta, retired Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College.
Moreover, the committee consisted of five members. They were retired professor of Dibrugarh University, Dr. Pradip Kumar Baruah, retired professor of Kakojan College, Dr. Deepak Kumar Sharma.
In addition, the committee also included retired Dibrugarh University executive member, Bijoy Krishna Pasoni, alongside Dr. Bhajel Sonowal as the coordinator.
Anand Sarma, a junior-year student in Dibrugarh University’s commerce department had jumped off the second floor of the hostel to save himself from brutal assault by seniors in the name of ragging, injuring himself seriously.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently fighting for life and is under strict observation.
There were two other juniors alongside Sarma, who were reportedly victims of ragging. Following the incident, the family members of the victim registered a complaint after which the accused were taken into custody.