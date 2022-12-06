DU Ragging: Main Accused Rahul Chetry Confesses To His Role In Incident

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dibrugarh district, Shwetank Mishra on Tuesday informed that prime accused in the Dibrugarh University ragging incident, Rahul Chetry had confessed during interrogation that he was behind it.

Assureing that more facts in connection with the ragging incident will come to light soon, the Dibrugarh SP said that Chetry was the main culprit who instigated the ragging incident.

Mishra further mentioned that investigation into the matter is moving at a fast pace and that further questioning of Chetry is underway.

It may be noted that the main accused in the heinous ragging incident that took place in Dibrugarh University in Assam, had handed himself over, officials informed on December 5.

Police said that Rahul Chetry, one of the prime accused in the Dibrugarh University ragging incident that left a junior-year student hospitalized with serious injuries, surrendered before them at around 6 am.

Chetry surrendered before the police at the Lekhapani Police Station in the Tinsukia district of Assam. His name had popped up during investigations into the events leading to the incident after a junior-year student, Anand Sharma had jumped off the second floor of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Hostel inside the campus.