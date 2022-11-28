BJP Getting Unprecedented Support In Gujarat: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the party is receiving unbelievable support from the public in Gujarat.

The Assam CM reached Gujarat today to campaign for the party ahead of legislative assembly elections in the western state.

Addressing the media there, CM Sarma said, “The people of Gujarat have given unprecedented support to BJP. This is an indication of the party’s standings with the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections looming.”

Exuding confidence CM Sarma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again become the PM of India by breaching the 400 seats mark.”

The Assam CM went on to take a dig at the Congress. “Congress’ politics of appeasement is the reason why some people in the country are taking freedom the wrong way.”