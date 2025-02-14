Assam CM Calls Cabinet Meet To Probe Gaurav Gogoi’s Alleged Pakistan Links

The Assam Cabinet is set to convene on February 16 to assess potential national security implications arising from recent allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Thursday.
CM Sarma has accused Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colbourn, of having links to the Pakistani government and George Soros’s Open Society, raising concerns about potential threats to national interests.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister stated, "On February 16, the Assam Cabinet will deliberate on whether the recent revelations concerning an MP from Assam have any implications for national security. The discussion will focus on objectively and thoroughly assessing the matter, ensuring that any necessary actions are taken from a nonpartisan standpoint."
The allegations stem from claims that Gogoi’s wife, a British citizen, has connections with entities linked to Pakistan. CM Sarma has further questioned Gogoi’s past interactions, particularly a 2015 meeting with then-Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, where the MP and his startup, Policy for Youth, reportedly discussed India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The Assam CM has also accused Gogoi and his wife of facilitating the radicalization of young minds through their alleged links to the ISI.
Reacting to these allegations, Gaurav Gogoi dismissed CM Sarma’s claims, stating that the Chief Minister is "restless" and "doubts his own position." The Congress MP from Jorhat has refuted the accusations and questioned the political motives behind the allegations.
CM Sarma has also hinted at broader foreign influences on Assam’s political landscape, asserting that foreign powers, particularly George Soros’ network, played a role in key decisions made by the Assam Congress in 2014. He maintained that the "truth will emerge in due course."
