Email Threat of Suicide Bombing at Hailakandi District Court Triggers Security Alert

Panic gripped Hailakandi district on Wednesday after an anonymous email threatened a suicide bomb attack targeting the Hailakandi District Court, prompting heightened security and an immediate investigation by authorities.

According to official sources, the threatening email warned of three bomb explosions inside the court premises at around 1:35 pm. The sender, whose identity remains unknown, allegedly used the name “LTTE” in the message and mentioned the possibility of a suicide bombing, raising serious security concerns.

Following the alert, security arrangements at the district court complex and surrounding areas were significantly strengthened. Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot, while access to the premises was closely monitored as a precautionary measure.

Taking the threat seriously, a special cyber cell has launched a probe to trace the origin of the email and identify those behind it. Authorities are examining technical details to determine the authenticity and intent of the message.

No untoward incident has been reported so far. The district administration stated that the situation is fully under control and appealed to the public to remain calm.

Despite assurances, the email threat has caused widespread anxiety across the district. The entire area has been placed under heightened surveillance, with security agencies maintaining round-the-clock vigilance to ensure the safety of court officials, litigants, and the general public.

