Assam: Ambulance Crushed in Fatal Collision With Bus; 3 Dead, Several Injured

At least three people lost their lives in a horrific road accident at Makum in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday early morning.

The mishap occurred at Sukanpukhuri area when a night super bus and an ambulance collided head-on, leaving the ambulance shattered from the impact. Three occupants of the ambulance died on the spot, while several others sustained injuries and were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed. According to sources, the ambulance was carrying seven passengers at the time of the crash.

Police teams have reached the location and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

