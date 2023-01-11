Employment Exchange Registration – How to Submit Online Application

If you've ever filled out a government job application, you know that somewhere in there you have to include your Employment Exchange Number. In Assam, any prospective employee seeking a government position must first obtain an Employment Exchange Registration Certificate. This article will explain the steps necessary to join the Employment Exchange and receive a certificate from them.

Once upon a time, registering with the Employment Exchange was a completely offline process. But now, the entire Employment Exchange Registration procedure was digitized by the Government of Assam's Department of Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship on September 27, 2021. As a result, the old method of obtaining an Employment Exchange Registration Certificate in Assam has been phased out in favor of a new, digital one.

Manually issued registration numbers from any Assam Employment Exchange prior to September 27, 2021, will be valid until March 31, 2022, after which they will no longer be recognized. Therefore the candidates, who have registered their names in any Employment Exchange of Assam prior to 27th Sept 2021 are requested to register their names again through the above-mentioned online portal on or before 31st March 2022.