Employment Exchange Registration – How to Submit Online Application

If you've ever filled out a government job application, you know that somewhere in there you have to include your Employment Exchange Number. In Assam, any prospective employee seeking a government position must first obtain an Employment Exchange Registration Certificate. This article will explain the steps necessary to join the Employment Exchange and receive a certificate from them.
Once upon a time, registering with the Employment Exchange was a completely offline process. But now, the entire Employment Exchange Registration procedure was digitized by the Government of Assam's Department of Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship on September 27, 2021. As a result, the old method of obtaining an Employment Exchange Registration Certificate in Assam has been phased out in favor of a new, digital one.
Manually issued registration numbers from any Assam Employment Exchange prior to September 27, 2021, will be valid until March 31, 2022, after which they will no longer be recognized. Therefore the candidates, who have registered their names in any Employment Exchange of Assam prior to 27th Sept 2021 are requested to register their names again through the above-mentioned online portal on or before 31st March 2022.
In order to register, applicants who are currently employed must present a "No Objection Certificate" issued by their current employer stating that they will not be fired if they are offered a better position elsewhere.
If you want to register with an employment exchange in Assam, you must do so through the Department of Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship's website. You can register for the online employment exchange in one of two basic ways: with or without using your AADHAAR number.
If you live in Assam permanently, you can apply online through the official portal and have your application processed in minutes using the AADHAAR-based verification method.
Find the section labeled "Important Web-Link" and scroll down to it.
Click on the Online Employment Exchange Registration link.
The official online exchange registration portal will be opened.
Click on the "Register" button; Enter Full Name, Email Id, Mobile No., Password and State, and Click Submit Button .
Follow that up by selecting the AADHAAR-enabled application.
Login to the portal by providing the Login ID and OTP/Password.
Now, fill in all the necessary information.
It would be helpful if you could scan all of your transcripts and diplomas into one PDF and submit it all at once.
The Employment Exchange Card (X 10) will be sent to the applicant's registered email address after the application has been submitted successfully.
Candidates without an AADHAAR card must use a Non-AADHAAR Based Verification method in order to obtain an Employment Exchange Registration Certificate. However, for document verification, applicants must personally visit an Employment Exchange office. Below is information on how to complete the online application for Non-AADHAAR Based Verification.
To access the "Important Web-Link" section, scroll down.
Follow the link to register with the Employment Exchange through the Internet. The official online exchange registration portal will be opened.
Click on the "Register" button; Enter Full Name, Email Id, Mobile No., Password and State, and Click Submit Button.
Next, choose to Apply without the AADHAAR option.
Login to the portal by providing the Login ID and OTP/Password.
Enter all your personal and educational details. Select the date and time for verification of documents.
Visit the respective employment exchange office for document verification.
Comply with all instructions and procedures provided by appropriate authorities. At the conclusion of the process, you will be issued a Certificate of Registration with the Employment Exchange.
Mobile Number
Documents Related to Educational Qualification: Candidates have to produce a single PDF of all their pass certificates and mark sheets. Note that all copies of documents must be scanned and clearly readable, otherwise your application may be rejected.
Age Proof: Birth Certificate, HSLC Admit Card, School Certificate.
Proof of Residency: Candidates will have to submit any one of the following documents as proof of their residence.
AADHAAR Card with a permanent address within the state of Assam.
Driving License (Self or Parents).
Copy of Chitha/Jamabandi (Self or Parents).
Copy of Passport (Self or Parents).
Certified Copy of Electoral Roll/EPIC (Self or Parents).
Caste Certificate: SC/ ST/ OBC/MOBC/ EWS category.
PWD: Disability certificate issued by the competent authority.
Experience Certificate: Already employed candidates may upload experience certificates as applicable.
Non-Creamy Layer Certificate: OBC/ MOBC-NCL candidates may upload Non-Creamy Layer Certificate as applicable.
All registrants are required to renew their registration every three years in the month specified on their registration card.
If the registration is not renewed within the grace period of three months, it will be canceled and the individual's information will be removed from the Employment Exchange's Live Register.
After the renewal month and grace period have passed, requests for renewal of registration are rejected.