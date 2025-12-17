EMRI Green Health Condemns Violent Attacks on Ambulance Staff, Calls Threat to Public Safety

EMRI Green Health Services has strongly condemned recent violent attacks on ambulance staff while on duty, calling the incidents not only illegal but also a serious threat to emergency medical services and public safety in Assam.

Nagaon Incident:

An EMRI ambulance transporting an IFT patient from Tezpur Medical College was refuelling near the IOC petrol pump on the Uriyagaon bypass in Nagaon when the ambulance driver was physically assaulted by a former pilot, identified as Kiran Borah. The attacker fled immediately. Police teams visited his residence but could not locate him. Borah reportedly informed authorities that he is currently in Guwahati. Necessary legal action has been initiated.

Guwahati Incident:

In a separate case in Guwahati, an ambulance transferring a critically ill patient from Dibrugarh Medical College to GMCH was deliberately blocked near the Secretariat area. Two protesters, Dipankar Saikia and Diganta Patgiri, physically attacked the ambulance pilot, leaving him injured while he was performing his duties. EMRI has filed FIRs against all individuals involved.

In a statement, EMRI highlighted that such acts endanger lives rather than protect them, affecting Assam’s 3.5 crore residents and targeting local youth who risk their lives to provide emergency services. The organization emphasized that those involved in illegal activities are obstructing public life-saving services, not serving the public interest.

EMRI management has urged its employees to continue working fearlessly, assuring full coordination with police and administration to ensure strict legal action against the perpetrators. The organisation also commended the courage, professionalism, and dedication of its ambulance staff.

EMRI Green Health Services reaffirmed its commitment to delivering uninterrupted emergency medical care to the people of Assam.

