Encroachment by Nagas in Assam's Dissoi Valley Triggers Fresh Tensions

Tensions have resurfaced along the Assam–Nagaland border in Jorhat district’s Mariani, as armed Naga personnel are reportedly conducting a secret survey in the Dissoi valley forest area. The activity is taking place near Seuji village, within the Dissoi valley reserved forest, which falls under the jurisdiction of the New Sonowal Division Forest Beat Office.

According to reports, the armed Nagas are carrying out this survey with the intention of establishing settlements, creating fear among the locals in the border regions at night. Nagas have already allegedly occupied large tracts of forest land in Dissoi valley and set up betel nut and rubber plantation , yet the Assam administration has so far taken no concrete measures to intervene.



Local residents have shown their concern over potential land encroachment and said that “if forest and border officials fail to take immediate action, the Nagas could soon illegally occupy Assam’s territory”.



Villagers in the affected area have urged the government to intervene promptly, emphasizing that timely measures are crucial to prevent any escalation. They also stated that “continued inaction could lead to serious disputes along the state’s border, affecting both local communities and the region’s security”.