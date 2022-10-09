Era Of Insurgency History Now: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the era of insurgency can be said to be history in Assam, adding that processes have been initiated to reach a permanent solution to Assam's boundary dispute with Arunachal Pradesh.

Stating that insurgency was a major issue in the Northeast that was hindering the progress of the region on multiple fronts, the Chief Minister lauded the efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for steps taken to resolve it.

"Owing to the Home Minister's focus on the subject, the era of insurgency can be said to be history in Assam now, the Chief Minister said as he attended the second and final day of the 70th Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC), at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara.

The Chief Minister also stated that permanent peace in the Northeast would provide a new fillip to the region's growth momentum.

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, who is also the Chairman of the Shillong-headquartered statutory advisory body, was also present at the occasion.

"The Assam Chief Minister also spoke upon the measures being taken to reach an amicable settlement to the inter-state border disputes in the Northeast, adding that 50 per cent of Assam's boundary dispute with Meghalaya has already been resolved. Processes have been initiated to reach a permanent solution to Assam's boundary dispute with Arunachal Pradesh," the Chief Minister added.

Addressing the Plenary, the Assam Chief Minister spoke upon multitudes of issues crucial for inclusive and sustainable growth and the development of Assam in particular and the Northeastern region in general.