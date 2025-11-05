“Even the CM’s Chair Isnt Safe...”: Rajen Gohain Slams BJP’s ‘Monarchic’ Rule

Former BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajen Gohain, who joined the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Wednesday, said that he has always worked with dedication regardless of the party he belonged to, and that he joined his new party because he believes the time is right.

Speaking after formally joining the regional front, Gohain said, “Whichever party I serve, I work with full sincerity. I cannot pretend or flatter anyone.”

He noted that he had served the national party (BJP) for over 40 years but had to part ways due to growing differences and what he termed the party’s “failure to protect Assam’s identity.”

Gohain recalled his long political career, saying that he became a four-time Member of Parliament through his own strength, not by anyone’s blessings. “Some people are saying that I have abandoned the national party. But instead, I made the party strong through my own efforts. I didn’t come here to satisfy any hunger for power,” he said.

Gohain called for unity among all communities, saying that Assam’s strength lay in its diversity. “To protect Assam, every community and linguistic group must come together. The Centre, unfortunately, doesn’t seem to care about such harmony,” he remarked.

He also claimed to be in touch with leaders across the region, including Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and other northeastern leaders. “If we call it a national party, why does it restrict itself? Why must Assam always be under Delhi’s control?” he questioned.

In a veiled reference to alleged corporate influence in Assam, Gohain said, “According to their plans, businessmen from outside come to Assam. If anyone dares to speak out, they are politically finished. Even the Chief Minister’s chair won’t remain safe if you raise your voice.”

Gohain mentioned controversial businessman R.S. Gandhi, linking him to “crisis and manipulation in Assam’s economy,” saying, “Just as R.S. Gandhi created problems for local traders, the so-called national party is creating a crisis for Assam itself.”

He accused the party of allowing Assam’s economy to fall under the control of corporate groups like Adani and Patanjali, saying, “Instead of giving land to them, give it to the Bihari or Bengali people who have been living here and working hard. At least they are part of our society.”

The former BJP leader accused the current government of running an autocracy rather than a democracy. “We cannot even go near this government. They don’t listen to us. It’s not democracy, it’s monarchy,” he said, adding that the people of Assam are now searching for a real alternative.

He said the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) had lost credibility as a regional option. “It’s been 40 years, and the foreigner issue has never been resolved. I doubt it ever will be. But at least we must prevent it from worsening,” he said.

“We have just two months to work hard and rebuild the party,” he added, urging supporters to rally quickly.

On the Zubeen Garg death investigation, Gohain said he suspects “a political conspiracy” behind the mysterious death. “I doubt that Zubeen will get justice. He died in suspicious circumstances, surrounded by many people. If he was sent away or controlled by others, those people are responsible,” Gohain said, further claiming that Zubeen had a conflict only with one particular political leader and not with anyone else.

Gohain called for a more inclusive approach to regional politics, urging parties to adopt a broader, people-centric outlook. “Even if we are a regional party, we must not be extreme. We must be liberal and embrace everyone, Biharis, Bengalis, Marwaris. They too contribute to our society,” he said.

He added that neglected BJP workers who have been humiliated should “come out courageously” instead of remaining silent. “BJP’s so-called Hindutva is false. They themselves create the conflicts to showcase their brand of nationalism,” Gohain said.

