Eviction Drives in Assam’s Dhing and Doboka Spark Protests, Alleged Bribe Racket Emerges

Eviction operations in Assam’s Dhing and Doboka areas are drawing widespread attentionand raising tensions among local residents.

In Dhing, the Nagaon district administration resumed its eviction drive for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Operations began in the Roumari Beel area of Tuktuki using a single bulldozer under the supervision of police and paramilitary forces. Yesterday, when cutters were used, the drive had sparked strong protests from locals.

Residents and local organizations continue to voice opposition to the evictions, calling them excessive and unfair.

Meanwhile, in Doboka's Jamuna-Moudanga Reserved Forest, an active middleman racket has allegedly emerged ahead of an impending eviction drive.

According to local reports, middlemen have been visiting homes marked for eviction at night, demanding between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 to spare residents from being evicted. Houses of those who pay reportedly remain unmarked, while others are flagged with red signs by the forest department.

Residents have appealed to the administration and the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take strict action against the racketeers. Many locals have already dismantled their homes and left, but a significant number still remain in the area.