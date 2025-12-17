Chachal Workers to Hold Press Meet Demanding Fair Wages, Overtime, and Job Security

In a significant development underscoring growing concerns among workers in the region, a group of 108 employees is scheduled to hold a press conference in Chachal today at 3 PM. The workers are expected to highlight pressing issues related to their employment, including demands for fair wages, improved working conditions, and timely payment of dues.

Preliminary reports indicate that the gathering will bring together workers representing a broad cross-section of the local workforce. The organisers have said the press conference aims to draw attention to longstanding grievances, which, they claim, have not been adequately addressed by employers or local authorities. They also plan to appeal to government officials for intervention and solutions to safeguard their rights and welfare.

The group of 108 workers has been protesting in Chachal since December 1 over these long-standing demands. Despite the ongoing demonstrations, the government has yet to respond to their calls for action. The strike, which involves more than 1,000 employees of the 108 Ambulance Service, has reportedly escalated into a statewide concern, affecting operations across multiple districts.

For years, nearly 3,000 contract workers have been demanding regularisation under the state government, overtime compensation for their 12-hour shifts, which currently are paid only for eight hours, and wage revisions that account for inflation and the hazardous nature of their work. EMRI, the private operator contracted by the Assam government, maintains that it has adhered to minimum wage norms and provided what it describes as “fair” pay revisions, though the union has rejected these offers as insufficient.

The press meet is expected to attract media personnel from across the district, given the scale of participation. Authorities have been informed in advance, and security arrangements are reportedly in place to ensure that the event proceeds peacefully.

While the full agenda has not been officially disclosed, sources close to the organisers indicate that topics may include employment contracts, job security, and compliance with labour laws. Observers suggest that this press conference could signal the beginning of more organised advocacy efforts by the workforce in Chachal and surrounding areas.