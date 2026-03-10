Ex-MLA Ashok Sarma, 12 Congress Workers Detained in Nalbari

Nalbari police detained several leaders and workers of the Indian National Congress late at night following a protest outside the local police station.

Among those detained was former MLA and Congress candidate Ashok Sarma, along with APCC secretary Dibyajyoti Haloi and around 12 other Congress workers. Police reportedly picked them up around 1:30 am during the late-night action.

Several local Congress leaders were also detained during the operation. Those taken into custody included Dipak Talukdar, president of the Nalbari Town Block Congress Committee; Dipen Haloi, president of the Pub Nalbari Block Congress; and Samsul Alam, general secretary of the Ghograpar Block Congress.

The detentions came after a clash reportedly broke out on Monday between Congress workers and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party during a political programme in the district. According to Congress leaders, some of their workers were allegedly assaulted by BJP supporters during the Jana Ashirwad Yatra.

Following the incident, angry Congress workers gathered outside the Nalbari Sadar Police Station late at night to protest and demand action against those responsible for the alleged attack. The protest was reportedly led by former MLA Ashok Sharma. Police later intervened and detained several leaders and workers who were part of the demonstration.

Congress leaders have strongly criticised the police action, claiming that their workers were protesting peacefully against the assault. They also demanded action against those involved in the alleged attack on Congress supporters.