Guwahati: 4 Held Over Leaflets Targeting Assam CM; Congress MLA’s Name Crops Up

Four alleged Congress worker were arrested by Dispur Police in Guwahati late Sunday night for allegedly transporting a truckload of printed leaflets containing allegations and objectionable material against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to reports, the four were apprehended around 1:30 am during a police operation. The accused were reportedly detained from a flat near Downtown in Guwahati.

Police sources said the arrested youths are workers of Laharighat Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar. Among them, Rekib Haque, who was also detained in the operation, is said to be the personal assistant of the MLA.

During the operation, police seized the truck carrying the leaflets along with the printed materials. The truck involved in the case bears the Uttar Pradesh registration number 'UP75BT9589'.

The other three arrested have been identified as Akshay Bordoloi, P. Bordoloi, and Joynal Abedin. Police said Akshay Bordoloi is the Morigaon district president of the Youth Congress, while Joynal Abedin works as the cook for MLA Asif Nazar.

All four individuals are currently being kept at the Dispur Police Station, and further investigation into the matter is underway. Police are also examining the seized materials and the source of the printed leaflets as part of the probe.