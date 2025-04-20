Excise Department Seizes 6,100 Litres of Illegal Liquor in Golaghat

In a major crackdown on illegal liquor production, the Excise Department unearthed a hidden stash of illicit country liquor submerged in water tanks within a pond in Assam’s Golaghat district. The operation, which took place in the Athukora chuk and Letekujan areas, underscores the department's relentless efforts to combat the illegal liquor trade.

Acting on a tip-off, the department launched a coordinated raid in both localities. As the authorities closed in, bootleggers attempted to cover their tracks by dumping several plastic Sintex water tanks filled with illicit liquor into a nearby pond. However, the officers remained undeterred. Demonstrating exceptional resolve, Excise officials waded into the water, manually retrieving each submerged tank, revealing the scale of the illegal operation.

The successful raid led to the seizure of an impressive 3,100 litres of illicit country liquor, along with an additional 3,000 litres of illegal brew set for distribution. In a decisive blow to the network, the manufacturing equipment was also confiscated and destroyed on-site.