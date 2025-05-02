Advertisment
Assam Top Stories

Ferry Stranded in Brahmaputra, SDRF Rescues Over 50 Passengers

Over 50 passengers rescued after SB Lakshmi ferry gets stranded in Brahmaputra for 3 hours en route to Majuli; SDRF leads evacuation, towing operation ongoing.

Pratidin Time
Ferry Stranded in Brahmaputra, SDRF Rescues Over 50 Passengers

A ferry remained stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra River for over three hours on Friday, causing panic among passengers. The incident occurred while the ferry, named SB Lakshmi, was en route from Nimati Ghat to Kamalabari Ghat in Majuli.

The ferry was reportedly carrying over 50 passengers when it became immobilized mid-river. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) promptly launched a rescue operation, evacuating the stranded passengers and temporarily sheltering them on a nearby boat.

Efforts to tow the SB Lakshmi ferry using another vessel are currently underway.

