Ferry Services to Majuli Suspended Indefinitely as Brahmaputra Swells

Ferry services between Majuli’s Dakhinpat and Jorhat’s Nimatighat in Assam have been suspended indefinitely following a sharp rise in the Brahmaputra’s water level due to continuous rainfall.

A total of 12 ferries operating along the Dakhinpat–Nimatighat route have been halted after the ferry ramp at Dakhinpat ghat was submerged. Several shops located near the ghat have also been inundated.

The river’s rising water level, triggered by incessant rainfall, has raised concerns about further disruptions in connectivity and potential flooding in the region.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

