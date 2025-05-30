Fierce Storms Batter Assam: Injuries, Destruction Across Districts

In a terrifying storm that swept through Sipajhar’s Dumunichowki area, a massive tree came crashing down on the Bornoi Senior Secondary School.

The powerful storm, accompanied by heavy rain, caused widespread destruction across the campus. The fallen tree completely shattered the school’s staff common room, leaving the institution in a state of chaos and disrepair.

Mangaldoi, too, bore the brunt of the storm’s fury. A schoolteacher from Nanglichar High School was gravely injured when a tree suddenly collapsed on her while she was on her way to school. The tree struck her directly on the head, causing serious injuries.

The teacher, identified as Ranju Saharia, was rushed to the hospital and is currently under medical care. Meanwhile, another tree fell near the Irrigation Department office in Shantipur, damaging the department’s boundary wall and further highlighting the storm’s intensity.

The town of Chapar witnessed terrifying scenes as strong winds uprooted a 200-year-old tree from the premises of the historic Kali Mandir in Hatipota village. The massive tree collapsed onto the home of a poor local family. Miraculously, Rangaloo Barman and his three-member family survived the incident without physical injury. However, their government-constructed concrete house was completely destroyed, and two adjacent rooms were severely damaged.

The tragedy has left the already impoverished family homeless and traumatized. Their dream home now lies in ruins. Overcome with grief, the family broke down in tears, pleading for immediate help from the government and local administration. With power outages continuing to disrupt life in Chapar and widespread destruction reported, the storm has left a trail of despair in its wake.