FIR To Probe Claims Of Assam CM's Hand In Attempt To Topple Jharkhand Govt

He went on, “Further, it is learnt that an FIR was lodged by one Kamar Jaimangal @ Anup Singh, an MLA of Jharkhand alleging that some political leaders of Assam have entered into a criminal conspiracy to topple the non BJP regime at Jharkhand and for which huge amount of bribe has already been paid to many sitting Congress MLA(s) to favour the Bharatiya Janata party. From my understanding of the alleged exercise, it appears that as part of a criminal conspiracy, huge amount of bribe/ illegal gratification has been paid to paid to Congress MLA(s) of Jharkhand by unknown persons to influence their official decision making process.”

“As public servants, they are supposed to carry out their duties uninfluenced by payment etc of such illegal gratification and not to be breach the trust imposed by them as per law. It is also learnt that it has been promised to them that on account of the decision influenced because of payment of illegal gratification, they will be permitted to carry out certain Government related works and dispose/misappropriate/ misutilise public fund(s) for their personal benefit,” he further wrote in the letter.

Talukdar further alleged the involvement of many public servants in what he termed as a ‘criminal conspiracy’. He wrote, “The recovery of money from MLA(s) of Jharkhand at Kolkata indicates that money has already changed hands and that money has already been misutilised/ Misappropriated by certain Jharkhand based MLA(s). All this has been done as part of criminal conspiracy and many public servant are also involved since huge amount of money has changed hands and in the entire exercise the voters who have genuinely voted for the MLA (s) have been cheated.”

“A detailed investigation is required to unearth the truth. You are, as such, requested to register a case and investigate,” he added in his letter requesting for an investigation.