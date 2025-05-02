Assam Panchayat Polls: Phase One Winds Down Across 14 Districts

Approximately 56.41% of the 89.59 lakh eligible voters cast their ballots by 3:30 PM during the first phase of Assam's panchayat elections on Friday, officials reported, amid sporadic incidents of violence in certain areas.

Voting for the first phase of the Assam panchayat polls took place across 14 districts from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM on Friday, with a turnout of 56.41% recorded by 3:30 PM, officials said. Those still in queues after the scheduled closing time were allowed to cast their votes. The final voting percentage was yet to be announced.

In the first phase, more than 89.59 lakh voters, including 44.66 lakh men and 44.93 lakh women, were eligible to cast their votes across 12,916 polling booths.

Lakhimpur district registered the highest voter turnout at 66.5 per cent, while Dibrugarh saw the lowest turnout at just 45 per cent.

Several people were injured in a violent clash at the Boalipar LP School polling centre in Katigorah, Cachar district, where voting for the Mohanpur-Salchapra Gaon Panchayat was underway. Polling was halted for an hour after a dispute broke out between supporters of two independent groups, leading to an assault. At least two individuals were injured and taken to the hospital, an official said.

Trouble began when a person allegedly attempted to cast proxy votes, prompting protests from others. Police and security staff intervened, bringing the situation under control. The election observer and other officials quickly arrived, and additional security was deployed at the centre. After an hour, voting resumed and proceeded peacefully, the official added.

At the Seragi zila parishad in Cachar, Congress candidate Kuber Yadav was injured in an attack by a supporter of a rival party. Yadav, who was bleeding from his face, explained, "I went to check on my polling agents inside the booth when BJP supporters suddenly attacked me." He was promptly taken to a local health centre for treatment. "Security has been beefed up at the booth," an official confirmed.

The first phase of polling is taking place in the districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi. This phase includes elections for 216 zilla parishads, 94 anchalik panchayats, and 1,139 gaon panchayats.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma encouraged eligible voters to participate in the Phase 1 of the Assam Panchayat Polls, emphasizing the importance of their vote in strengthening democracy at the grassroots level. "Your vote matters and will go a long way in strengthening democracy in the grassroots," Sarma wrote in a post on X.

The second phase of the panchayat elections will be held on May 7 across districts including Dhubri, Bongaigaon, and Nagaon, among others. Any repoll for the first phase will take place on May 4, while repoll for the second phase is scheduled for May 9. Vote counting for both phases will occur on May 11.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, 348 zila parishad and anchalik parishad candidates have been elected uncontested, with the ruling NDA securing 325 seats. The NDA has won 37 zila parishad seats (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 anchalik panchayat seats (259 BJP and 29 AGP) unopposed.

Independents have won 15 anchalik parishad seats, while Congress secured nine and AIUDF won one seat uncontested.

The panchayat polls are being held for the first time in Assam after the delimitation of constituencies. Seven districts are under the Sixth Schedule, where autonomous council polls are conducted.

