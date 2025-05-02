All India Mahila Congress Rages Over Assam CM’s Slur, Writes to President

In a scathing letter addressed to the President of India, the National President of the All India Mahila Congress, Alka Lamba, strongly condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his "deeply objectionable and demeaning" remarks about women, made during a public meeting in Borsola, Dhekiajuli.

Advertisment

The controversy erupted after CM Sarma reportedly stated that “during the Congress regime, women had to adopt a wrong path to get a government job.” The remark, widely circulated and criticized across social and political platforms, has been slammed as not only an affront to the dignity of women in Assam but also an insult to Indian womanhood at large.

“The statement is not merely a grave insult to women’s integrity and dignity but a malicious attempt to demean the entire female population of this country,” Lamba wrote. “For someone holding a constitutional office—especially a Chief Minister—to use such language is reprehensible and unacceptable.”

The Letter

The Mahila Congress President further emphasized that the statement disrespects the principles of gender equality and women’s empowerment enshrined in the Indian Constitution. She called the remarks “a deliberate assault on the self-respect of daughters, women, and mothers across the nation.”

Seeking immediate presidential intervention, the Congress leader demanded:

1. A formal and unconditional public apology from CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

2. A thorough investigation into the matter and appropriate constitutional action based on the findings.

She urged the President—herself a woman and a constitutional guardian—to take cognizance of the gravity of the matter and issue necessary directions to uphold the sanctity of women’s dignity in public discourse.

“There is no place in a civilized democracy for such disgraceful and regressive comments,” the letter concluded, expressing hope that under the President’s just leadership, appropriate steps will be taken to ensure justice and accountability.