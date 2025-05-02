Assam Govt. Mandates Karbi Language for Official Use in Karbi Anglong Districts

In a recent notification, the Assam Government has directed that Karbi language be used in official government correspondence in addition to English in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.
According to a communiqué issued by the Political (B) Department of the Government of Assam(No. PLB.560215/110 dated 19.04.2025), the instruction has been inserted as Clause 3(a) in continuation of the earlier Notification No. PLB.560215/78 dated 14.04.2025, which dealt with the use of Assamese in official government letters.
The newly added directive reads:
“3(a) – For official government work in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, Karbi language shall be used in addition to English.”
The notification was signed by Partha Pratim Majumdar, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department.
