Five Arrested in Assam for Spreading Inflammatory Posts on Delhi Bomb Blast

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that five individuals from different districts of the state have been arrested for posting objectionable and provocative content on social media related to the recent Delhi explosion.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister revealed that the Assam Police had apprehended the following persons:

Matiur Rahman (Darrang) Hasan Ali Mondal (Goalpara) Abdul Latif (Chirang) Wajhul Kamal (Kamrup) Nur Amin Ahmed (Bongaigaon)

Sarma stated that the police remain committed to taking swift and decisive action against anyone misusing social media to spread hatred or promote terrorism.

“Assam Police will continue to act promptly and firmly against those who use online platforms to incite hatred or glorify acts of terror,” the Chief Minister added.

