Delhi Blast Live: 13 Dead, Multiple Injured After Explosion Near Red Fort

An explosion near the historic Red Fort area in Delhi has triggered a high alert across the national capital. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the blast.
- Nov 10, 2025 21:32 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah’s Statement After Delhi Red Fort Blast
- Nov 10, 2025 21:30 IST
"Extremely Heartbreaking And Concerning": Rahul Gandhi On Delhi Car Explosion
दिल्ली के लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास हुए कार विस्फोट की ख़बर बेहद दर्दनाक और चिंताजनक है। इस दुखद हादसे में कई निर्दोष लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 10, 2025
इस दुख की घड़ी में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ खड़ा हूं और उनको अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं…
- Nov 10, 2025 21:27 IST
2–3 people were inside the car at the time of the blast.
The bomb was planted inside a Hyundai i20 that exploded.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said that 2–3 people were inside the car at the time of the blast. The area, located directly opposite the pedestrian stretch of Chandni Chowk, was immediately cordoned off, and a high alert has been sounded across the city.
- Nov 10, 2025 21:25 IST
Delhi Car Blast Took Place At 6:52 pm, Car Was Moving Slowly Near Red Light
- Nov 10, 2025 21:24 IST
"Safety Of Citizens Must Remain Our Foremost Priority": Shashi Tharoor On Delhi Blast
- Nov 10, 2025 21:13 IST
Delhi Blast: Two Arrested, Ten Dead, 24 Injured, Toll May Rise
Security agencies, including NSG, NIA, and the forensic department, have been deployed, while the Home Minister maintains continuous contact with the Intelligence Bureau.
- Nov 10, 2025 20:53 IST
2 people detained by Delhi Police after checking CCTV footage of the affected area
- Nov 10, 2025 20:45 IST
Death Toll Rises to 10
As reported by Delhi media sources, the death toll from the Red Fort explosion has climbed to 10. Several others remain injured and are undergoing treatment at LNJP and Safdarjung Hospitals.
- Nov 10, 2025 20:38 IST
High Alert Issued in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Mumbai and Haryana Following Explosion
A high alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Mumbai and Haryana, neighbouring states of Delhi, in the wake of the recent explosion near the national capital.
Eyewitnesses suggest that the death toll from the blast may exceed 25, while three people currently hospitalised are in critical condition.
- Nov 10, 2025 20:31 IST
NSG, NIA, and forensic departments were dispatched to the site.
Following the recent explosion near Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately contacted the Delhi Police Commissioner to oversee the response.
Teams from the NSG, NIA, and forensic departments were promptly dispatched to the site.
The Home Minister has also maintained continuous communication with the Director of IB regarding the incident, ensuring a coordinated investigation and security response.
- Nov 10, 2025 20:03 IST
Death Toll Rises to 8
As reported by Delhi media sources, eight people were brought dead to nearby hospitals following the explosion near Red Fort. Multiple others have been injured and are currently undergoing treatment.
- Nov 10, 2025 19:55 IST
1 Dead, 8 Injured; High Alert in Delhi
Delhi Police have confirmed that eight cars were damaged in the explosion near Red Fort. One person has been declared dead, and eight others have sustained injuries. The injured have been shifted to LNJP Hospital.
- Nov 10, 2025 19:44 IST
Victims Rushed to LNJP Hospital
Multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP hospital due to the blast near Gate No 1 of Red Fort Metro Station
- Nov 10, 2025 19:43 IST
One Dead, Several Injured in Evening Explosion
According to initial reports, the blast occurred around 6:30 pm, believed to have originated from a car parked near the site.
Eyewitnesses reported that multiple vehicles caught fire following the explosion. One person has died, while several others, including street vendors, have been injured.
Security forces and fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after the blast, and the area has been cordoned off.