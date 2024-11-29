Five Newly Elected Assam MLAs to Take Oath Today

Five newly elected MLAs of Assam will take oath of legislators on Friday. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 4 pm at the Assam Legislative Assembly. The oath will be administered by Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Advertisment

Among the five MLAs, there are three from the BJP while one each is from the ruling party’s two allies - Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

The MLAs to be sworn in are BJP MLA from Behali Diganta Ghatowar, BJP MLA from Samaguri Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, BJP MLA from Dholai Nihar Ranjan Das, UPPL MLA from Sidli Nirmal Kumar Brahma, and AGP MLA from Bongaigaon Diptimayee Choudhury.

It may be mentioned that, Congress drew a blank in the recently concluded bypolls in five constituencies of Assam. BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowar picked up a huge win in Assam's Behali. Ghatowar secured 50,947 votes, winning by a margin of 9,051 votes over the nearest rival Congress candidate Jayanta Borah. It was a disappointing outing for AAP with its candidate Ananta Gogoi securing only 1,217.

In Sidli, NDA ally UPPL's candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma won by a margin of over 37,000 votes. He secured 95,243 votes, defeating nearest rival Suddho Kumar Basumatary of BPF.

In Bongaigaon, AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury won 74,734 votes to win against Congress candidate Brajenjit Singha. BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah won against Congress candidate and Rakibul Hussain's son Tanzil Hussain, after falling behind initially. Sarmah ended up winning by over 22,000 vote.

BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das won the Dholai constituency by a margin of over 9,000 votes against Congress' Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.