This Election Is For Development, BJP's Win: Behali Winner Diganta Ghatowal

BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowal picked up a huge win in Assam's Behali. Ghatowal secured 50,947 votes, winning by a margin of 9,051 votes over the nearest rival Congress candidate Jayanta Borah who secured 41,896 votes.

Ghatowal, in his first reaction after the win said, "This election is for development. This election is for the BJP's win. The way our Chief Minister has worked for every community has translated into our win. This is a win for the people of Behali. I am extremely grateful to the CM, our party workers who worked on the grassroots level to secure this win."

It was a disappointing outing for AAP with its candidate Ananta Gogoi securing only 1,217.

Meanwhile, vote counting for the other four constituencies - Bongaigaon, Dholai, Samaguri and Sidli are underway.

Key contests include Congress’ Tanzil Hussain who is up against BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma in Samaguri. Tanzil has secured 38,193 votes so far and is leading with 4,965 votes.

In Dholai, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das is facing Congress’ Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha. As per the latest trends, Das is leading with 33,219 votes.

Bongaigaon features AGP’s Diptimayee Choudhury against Congress’ Brajenjit Singha. As per the latest trends, Choudhury is leading with a total of 58,924 votes.

Meanwhile, UPPL’s Nirmal Kumar Brahma is currently leading with 83,420 votes against BPF’s Suddho Kumar Basumatary who is trailing with 50,008 votes.

