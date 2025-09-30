Floral Tributes to Zubeen Garg Preserved by Students As a Symbol of Legacy

Following the untimely demise of Assam's Heartthrob Zubeen Garg, student communities from Gauhati University, Cotton University, B. Barua College, and Arya Vidyapeeth College visited his residence to collect the flowers offered as tributes.

These flowers are now being preserved using scientific methods, ensuring that they remain alive as a lasting homage to the legendary singer.

One student, speaking on behalf of the group, stated, “Every flower presented to Zubeen Garg from the very first day of his passing will be preserved as a national wealth and a symbol of memory and tribute. not only the flowers, but anything associated with Zubeen is a treasure for us”.

The student community has also appealed to other colleges and universities across Assam, and even out of the state, to take similar measures to preserve these floral tributes and memories of Zubeen.

He further added, “If any institution outside Assam wishes to participate in preserving these flowers, we are more than happy to provide them,”.

Through this effort, the younger generation will continue to feel Zubeen’s influence and cherish his legacy, with these flowers serving as a priceless cultural and emotional resource.

