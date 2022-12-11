Foreign Liquor, Cannabis Seized in Separate Incidents in Assam

The Assam Police on Sunday seized foreign liquor and cannabis during separate incidents in the state.

Mentioning about the foreign liquor, as many as 85 bottles of foreign liquor were seized in an operation in Dhubri district.

According to sources, the huge quantity of foreign liquor was seized from Fakirganj during an operation conducted by the area police and one was arrested in connection to the seizure.

The accused has been identified as Sahadat Ali.

Earlier today, at least 25 packets of cannabis were seized from Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday.

The cannabis was seized from Agartala Deoghar Express train.