Assam Police Rescue 11 Dogs in Darrang

As many as 11 dogs were rescued from a luxury car in Assam’s Darrang district on Sunday.

According to sources, two youths, identified as Rostenwell Tejon and Nelson, hailing from Diphu have been arrested in connection to the dog smuggling.

The youths picked up the 11 dogs from Dalgaon and tied them in a sack.

The vehicle, bearing the registration number AS07 P 3919, was also seized.

Interacting with the media, the police said, “We got information about dog smuggling from 1 No. Sialmari and acting on the tip off a team reached the spot. The team found that the two youths were tying 11 dogs in a sack and putting them into the vehicles. At that moment the police arrested the youths and upon questioning they revealed that they were en route to Dimapur. Further interrogation is still going on.”