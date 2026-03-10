Former Union Minister Biren Singh Engti Passes Away

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Biren Singh Engti passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 90. The veteran politician breathed his last at around 7:46 am at Health City Hospital, Guwahati, where he had been undergoing treatment.

Engti, a prominent political figure from Diphu, had represented the Diphu Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament seven times. He also served as a Union Minister of State in the Government of India and remained one of the most recognised leaders from the hill districts of Assam.

The veteran leader had fallen unconscious at his residence in Diphu on Monday after reportedly suffering a pressure-related health problem. He was immediately rushed to Guwahati for treatment, but doctors were unable to save him.

Engti was widely respected for his long political career and his role in representing the interests of people from the hill areas of Assam. Throughout his life, he remained closely associated with the Indian National Congress and was regarded as a senior leader of the party in the region.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter, along with many supporters and admirers who remember him for his decades of public service.

Family sources said his mortal remains will be brought from Guwahati to his residence in Diphu, where it will be kept for three days so that people can pay their final respects.