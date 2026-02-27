Assam: Noted Doctor, Social Worker Dr Dhiren Borkakati Passes Away

Nagaon is mourning the loss of noted physician and social worker Dr Dhiren Borkakati, who passed away on Thursday night. He was over 70.

According to sources, Dr Borkakati had been admitted to Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati after his health deteriorated. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Widely regarded as a simple, compassionate and dedicated individual, Dr Borkakati served the community for decades through his medical practice. Beyond healthcare, he was actively involved in various social initiatives and contributed meaningfully to public life. He was also associated with the historic Assam Movement, reflecting his engagement in issues concerning the state and its people.

The tragedy comes close on the heels of personal losses in his family, his younger son and wife had passed away only recently. His demise has left family members, well-wishers and residents of Nagaon deeply saddened.

His mortal remains are currently kept at Nemcare Hospital’s mortuary. The family has informed that the last rites will be performed after the arrival of his elder son, who is currently abroad.

Several prominent personalities and local residents have expressed their condolences, remembering Dr Borkakati for his lifelong service and humane approach toward society.

