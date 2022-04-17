Former Youth Congress Leader From Tinsukia Joins ULFA-I

Addressing his wife in a letter that he posted on Facebook, Gogoi wrote, “Some people are conspiring to finish off the existence of the Assamese society. I have realised that some political parties and so called regional organisations have been doing business in the name of Assamese society.”

“Today, Assamese people have become helpless in their own motherland. I cannot become a mere spectator to attempts of eradicating the Assamese society,” he wrote.

Gogoi added, “This government has failed to listen to the opposition raised by the people in democratic manner. There is no alternative to armed rebellion to protect the interest of Assamese society.”