Assam: 6 Arrested From Barpeta For Having Links To Al-Qaeda

A total of six people were arrested from Assam’s Barpeta district on Saturday on suspicions of being involved with a Bangladesh-based wing of terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.
Assam Police arrested the six individuals for having links with Ansarullah Bangla, a Jihadi group known to be a wing of Al-Qaeda. They were arrested from different places across the district.
Notably, police had earlier arrested five other people on similar charges. Based on their statements during interrogation, the six people were apprehended.
Those held have been identified as Mufti Suleman Ali, Jahidul Islam, Saddam Hussain, Rasikul Hussain, Musharraf Hussain and Makibul Hussain.
Around 15 mobile phones, 20 sim cards and documents containing incriminating evidences were recovered from their possession, informed police.
They added that some of them also had links to the Popular Front of India (PFI) is an extremist Islamic organisation in India.
Meanwhile, Barpeta superintendent of police (SP) Amitava Sinha said that further investigations into the matter was on and others involved will be arrested soon.