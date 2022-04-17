Assam: 6 Arrested From Barpeta For Having Links To Al-Qaeda

A total of six people were arrested from Assam’s Barpeta district on Saturday on suspicions of being involved with a Bangladesh-based wing of terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.

Assam Police arrested the six individuals for having links with Ansarullah Bangla, a Jihadi group known to be a wing of Al-Qaeda. They were arrested from different places across the district.

Notably, police had earlier arrested five other people on similar charges. Based on their statements during interrogation, the six people were apprehended.