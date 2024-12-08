Four Pratidin Group Journalists Honoured at Achiever Awards 2024

Four in-house employees were awarded the Best Journalist Award at the Sadin-Pratidin Group's prestigious Achiever Awards 2024 ceremony on Sunday. The ceremony, which coincided with the Sadin-Pratidin Dibrugarh edition’s silver jubilee celebrations, was held at the Rangghar Auditorium of Dibrugarh University.

Dibrugarh University Vice Chancellor Dr Jiten Hazarika presented the awards recognizing the hard work and dedication of the employees.

The awardees include:

Chinmoy Roy, Asomiya Pratidin Senior Photojournalist

Chinmoy Roy, who began his journey as a photojournalist during Assam's turbulent 1990s, started his career in 1993 from Nagaon and later moved to Guwahati in 1994/95. His association with Asomiya Pratidin began from the very inception of the newspaper's editions in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Bongaigaon.

Manoj Kumar Dutta, Asomiya Pratidin Doomdooma Correspondent

Manoj Dutta has been actively involved with Asomiya Pratidin from its very early days, contributing through investigative and analytical reports. His career highlights include work with Sadin and collaboration with renowned journalists like martyr Parag Kumar Das.

Mustak Hussain, Pratidin Time Golaghat Correspondent

Mustak Hussain has contributed to Asomiya Pratidin since 1995 while working in areas such as Golaghat and Karbi Anglong. He has been deeply involved with the Sadin-Pratidin Group through his long service and reporting contributions, particularly through Pratidin Time.

Devaraj Barthakur, Pratidin Time Graphic Designer

Devaraj Borthakur has been a part of Pratidin Time since 2013 and entered the field of graphics design in journalism in 1997. He is recognized as one of Assam's senior-most and most prominent graphics designers, known for his contributions to the media industry.

The Achiever Awards 2024 ceremony was attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, as well as leaders from various sectors such as spirituality, society, culture, education, sports, and political organizations. The awardees were honoured with traditional "Phulam Gamosa" (a traditional Assamese ceremonial gift) and commemorative tokens during the event.

