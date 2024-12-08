Dibrugarh Edition of ‘Asomiya Pratidin’ to Celebrate Silver Jubilee with ‘Achiever Awards’ Ceremony Today

The Sadin Pratidin Group, a prominent platform in Assam and Northeast India’s news and literary landscape, will be celebrating the Silver Jubilee of the Dibrugarh Edition of Asomiya Pratidin this year.

Launched on December 15, 1999, the Dibrugarh Edition of Asomiya Pratidin has been instrumental in Northeast journalism and literature for over two decades.

Marking this momentous milestone, the Sadin Pratidin Group will host the Achiever Awards Ceremony on Sunday i.e. on December 8, 2024, at the Rangghar Auditorium in Dibrugarh University.

The Achiever Awards has been presented annually by the Sadin Pratidin Group for the past 10 years to honor distinguished individuals and their exceptional contributions to research, literature, arts, science, culture, sports, and social development—fields that have significantly advanced Northeast India’s progress.

Special Guests:

Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and the Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Dr. Jiten Hazarika, will grace the event as the chief guests.

While the Achiever Awards Ceremony has traditionally been held in Guwahati over the last decade, this year marks a special occasion with the event being hosted in Dibrugarh in commemoration of the 25-year milestone of the Asomiya Pratidin Dibrugarh Edition.

‘Pratidin Live in Concert’ Scheduled for December 9

Adding to the celebrations, ‘Pratidin Live in Concert’ will be held on December 9, 2024, at the Chowkidingee Playground. This musical extravaganza will feature performances by popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, Bhojpuri music queen Kalpana Patowary, Zublee Baruah, and Priyanka Bharali.