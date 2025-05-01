'Fourth After Ravan, Duryodhan, Lora Roja': APCC Chief Blasts Assam CM

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of making deeply offensive and misogynistic remarks that demean the dignity of Assamese women.

Addressing the media, Borah condemned Sarma's recent comments made during a public meeting in Borsola, Dhekiajuli, where the Chief Minister allegedly claimed that women had to “trade their virginity” to secure government jobs during the Congress regime from 2001 to 2015. Borah asserted that such statements not only insult thousands of hardworking women but also cast a shadow of suspicion on their achievements and integrity.

“He (Himanta Biswa Sarma) himself held ministerial positions during that very period. Was he then playing the role of Dhritarashtra, turning a blind eye to such acts?” Borah asked, calling out what he described as hypocrisy and moral bankruptcy. He went further to liken Himanta to figures from Indian history, placing him “fourth in line” after Duryodhan, Ravan, and the ‘Lora Roja’ for humiliating women.

Highlighting the contributions of women employed during Congress rule—ranging from professors and lecturers to nurses and doctors—Borah defended their merit-based selection and slammed Himanta for belittling their service to society. He also pointed out that many of these appointments were made when Himanta himself was an influential minister in the same government.

“Photos exist of women to whom he himself gave appointment letters,” Borah said, calling on the Chief Minister to reflect on his own role before making such reprehensible accusations.