Fresh Row at Zubeen Kshetra as New Committee Bars Long-Time Volunteers from Work

A fresh controversy has emerged at Zubeen Kshetra (Komarkuchi, Hatimura) after a new Zubeen Kshetra Cleanliness & Maintenance Committee was reportedly formed without the knowledge or approval of the district administration. Soon after its formation, the newly constituted committee allegedly barred long-time volunteer Prashanta Bordoloi, who has been working selflessly at the site, from continuing his services.

Along with Prashanta Bordoloi, other active volunteers, including Seema Banita, Bhrigu Kumar Thakuria, Binita Das, Dayali Deuri and Ajay Talukdar, were also reportedly prevented from working at the memorial site. Following the dispute, the group went to meet Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, at the singer’s residence and apprised her of the situation.

Based on her advice, the volunteers have formally reported the matter to Sudarshan Barthakur, Secretary of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

Sources claim that two days ago, six individuals allegedly received ₹10,000 each from Manas Rabin, and that all key members of the newly formed committee are affiliated with the BJP. The controversy has raised concerns over politicisation and financial interests surrounding the memorial space.

Newly Formed Committee Members

President: Deben Chandra Das

Working President: Pradip Sharma

Vice Presidents:

Narayan Chandra Das Hareshwar Tumung Dilip Gogoi Arundhati Doley Swapna Patar

General Secretary: Arun Teron

Joint Secretaries:

Saurav Baruah Nitul Das Deepika Deka Bhuyan Joseph Marme Hemanta Das

Treasurer: Bipul Chandra Das

Executive Members:

Tilak Chandra Das, Niken Rahang, Manoj Baruah, Shukleswar Teron, Paresh Rahang, Arup Rahang, Kaushik Rongpi, Simanta Basumatary, Sanjib Kalita, Jitu Thakuria, Dibakar Das, Seema Bania, Prithviraj Basumatary, Bablu Tumung, Bikram Boro, Manish Doley

