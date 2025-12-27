From Abuse to Arrest: JDA Officer Samiran Baruah Booked for Forcing Driver to Lick Feet

A disturbing video that surfaced a few days ago has sparked widespread outrage after it allegedly showed Jorhat Development Authority (JDA) officer Samiran Baruah publicly humiliating his car driver, Bipul Orang, and forcing him to lick his feet. The footage, which has circulated widely on social media, appears to depict a blatant abuse of power and a grave violation of human dignity.

Following the incident, Samiran Baruah was arrested on the night of December 26, two days after the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (AATSA), Jorhat District Committee, filed a case against him at Teok Police Station. The complaint accused the officer of threats, irresponsible behaviour, and physical assault on Orang, who belongs to the Tea Tribes community.

Confirming the development, AATSA leaders stated that the complaint was lodged following repeated allegations of intimidation and violent conduct by the officer. Public anger has intensified over the alleged initial inaction by authorities. Despite the video being in the public domain, Orang’s first attempt to complain was reportedly rejected. However, after Baruah's arrest, the association expressed gratitude to the Assam Police for acting swiftly in the matter.

Speaking to the media, the Jorhat District President of AATSA described the incident as “shameful” and said he was deeply disturbed by what he witnessed. He added that it was shocking to see such incidents occurring in modern times. He alleged that people from marginalised communities were forcibly made to sit in designated places, while others were exempted, calling it a disturbing display of discriminatory behaviour.

The AATSA leader further alleged that Samiran Baruah had repeatedly visited people’s homes, issued threats, and engaged in acts of violence. He also accused the officer of showing discriminatory and inappropriate conduct towards a member of the Tea Tribes community, allegedly believing that the community would not be able to challenge him.

“He was wrong,” the AATSA President said. “The Tea Tribe community has changed. Our youth today are educated and aware, and they will not tolerate injustice anymore.” He further alleged that despite Orang’s wife and son attempting to lodge an FIR against Baruah, the complaint was rejected twice.

In Orang's FIR, he stated that he had worked as Baruah’s caretaker and personal driver for over ten years. He alleged that the violence began after he informed Baruah’s wife about the officer’s alleged extramarital relationship. Instead of addressing the matter privately or legally, Orang claimed, Baruah resorted to violence and intimidation, allegedly using his position and influence to suppress him.

According to the complaint, Orang was brutally assaulted on February 21, repeatedly punched and abused, dragged through marketplaces, falsely branded a thief, and forced to apologise publicly by licking Baruah’s feet. He also alleged that he was made to sign blank papers, while his Aadhaar and PAN cards were seized. Orang further claimed that his family was harassed and that his child had been left traumatised by the incident.