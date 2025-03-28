Subscribe

BREAKING: Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar Granted Bail by CJM Court

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court has granted bail to journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar in connection with case number 111/25. The bail was sanctioned against a surety of Rs 20,000.

Pratidin Time
Despite securing bail, Mazumdar will not be released immediately due to procedural delays. He is expected to be released tomorrow after completing the necessary formalities and depositing the required documents.

Meanwhile, Panbazar Police faced scrutiny in the courtroom as they failed to provide substantial evidence related to the case. The lack of conclusive proof reportedly weakened the prosecution’s stance.

