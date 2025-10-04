SIT Officer Arrives at Zubeen Garg’s Home With GMCH Post-Mortem Report

Special Investigation Team (SIT) officer Moromi Das on Saturday arrived at late singer Zubeen Garg’s residence in Kahilipara, Guwahati. She was carrying the post-mortem report and is expected to hand it over to Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

The Chief Minister of Assam is scheduled to visit late singer Zubeen Garg’s residence with the primary purpose of meeting his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, immediately after the submission of the post-mortem report.

As the probe into the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg continues, a second post-mortem was conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on September 23, following the first examination in Singapore.

The GMCH report is expected to be released today and will reportedly be handed over to Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg. Whether or not the report will be made public, however, remains her decision.

The decision to conduct a second post-mortem in Assam came after a massive public outcry, and it was carried out on the morning of the cremation day.

Meanwhile, questions continue to surface about possible hidden forces at play in the case. Adding to the intrigue, revelations suggest that Siddhartha, Zubeen’s manager who was recently arrested after absconding, had advised musician Shekharjyoti to go into hiding. The reason behind this advice is still unclear, deepening suspicions of a “third force” influencing the chain of events.

As the investigation progresses, the post-mortem findings are expected to play a crucial role in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise.

